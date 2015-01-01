Abstract

In order to make safety risk assessment more accurately and more reasonably for high-speed railway station in China, this paper analyzes risk factors of fault tree and transfers the fault tree of risk accident into fuzzy petri net and then builds the FPN-FTA model by combining the dynamic weighting fuzzy petri net (FPN) and fault tree analysis (FTA) based on the latter. This paper simulates the FTA-FPN model with Stateflow of Matlab software. Then, it builds up a bi-objective risk control model, making the minimum safety risk level and minimum necessary cost as the objectives, and it designs discrete particle swarm optimization algorithm to solve the risk control model. Finally, this paper selects stampede accident of Shijiazhuang high-speed railway station as an example in case study for assessing stampede risk level and gets the risk control schemes for this station. The results verify the feasibility and validity of the model and algorithm.

Language: en