Abstract

The reasonable distance between adjacent cars is very crucial for roadway traffic safety. For different types of drivers or different driving environments, the required safety distance is different. However, most of the existing rear-end collision models do not fully consider the subjective factor such as the driver. Firstly, the factors affecting driving drivers' characteristics, such as driver age, gender, and driving experience are analyzed. Then, on the basis of this, drivers are classified according to reaction time. Secondly, three main factors affecting driving safety are analyzed by using fuzzy theory, and the new calculation method of the reaction time is obtained. Finally, the improved car-following safety model is established based on different reaction time. The experimental results have shown that our proposed model obtained more accurate vehicle safety distance with varied traffic kinematic conditions (i.e., different traffic states, varied driver types, etc.). The findings can help traffic regulation departments issue early warnings to avoid potential traffic accidents on roads.

Language: en