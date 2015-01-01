SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jafaripournimchahi A, Sun L, Hu W. J. Adv. Transport. 2020; 2020: e4343658.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Institute for Transportation, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1155/2020/4343658

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We developed a new car-following model to investigate the effects of driver anticipation and driver memory on traffic flow. The changes of headway, relative velocity, and driver memory to the vehicle in front are introduced as factors of driver's anticipation behavior. Linear and nonlinear stability analyses are both applied to study the linear and nonlinear stability conditions of the new model. Through nonlinear analysis a modified Korteweg-de Vries (mKdV) equation was constructed to describe traffic flow near the traffic near the critical point. Numerical simulation shows that the stability of traffic flow can be effectively enhanced by the effect of driver anticipation and memory. The starting and breaking process of vehicles passing through the signalized intersection considering anticipation and driver memory are presented. All results demonstrate that the AMD model exhibit a greater stability as compared to existing car-following models.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print