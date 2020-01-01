Abstract

Given the rise in the visibility of the trans community, increasing attention has been paid to mental health disparities in trans populations. Specifically, research findings conclude that suicide is considered 1 of the major health disparities in trans populations. Across several studies it has been found that 40% or more of trans people have attempted suicide at least once in their lifetime. There are a multitude of reasons why trans people experience suicidal ideation and attempt suicide, with minority stress being theorized as a primary cause. To address minority stress-focused suicide, a psychologically adapted public health model is proposed. This model includes the following steps for preventing suicidal thoughts and behaviors: (a) defining the issue, (b) identifying causes and risk factors, (c) developing and testing psychological interventions, and (d) implementing psychological interventions. Key components discussed include the evidence and practice for supporting trans people through their social and medical transition processes, which have been demonstrated to improve mental and physical health outcomes. The implications of the prevention model indicate that psychologists play a key role in supporting trans people, regardless of the clinical concerns that bring them to therapy. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en