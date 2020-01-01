SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

de Sousa GS, Perrelli JGA, de Oliveira Mangueira S, de Oliveira Lopes MV, Sougey EB. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2020; 34(2): 21-28.

Affiliation

Neuropsychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Graduate Program, Federal University of Pernambuco, Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apnu.2020.01.003

PMID

32248930

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To clinically validate risk factors for the nursing diagnosis risk for suicide in older adults.

METHODS: Case-control study (105 older adults). The strength of the association between variables was assessed using odds ratio (OR). Risk factors were grouped into hierarchical blocks according to the Integrated Motivational-Volitional Model of Suicidal Behaviour.

RESULTS: Anxiety; guilt; divorce; hostility; inability to express feelings; loss of important relationship; financial problems; apathy; low self-esteem; hopelessness; dependence and functional incapacity; unhappiness; failure; frustration; marked change in attitude and behavior; sadness; self-neglect; stockpiling medication; depression; ideation and suicidal plans; and mental disorders were associated with risk for suicide.

CONCLUSIONS: It is expected that this study will contribute to clinical nursing practice by the identification of this diagnosis in a safer and more precise manner. Descriptors: clinical judgment, nursing diagnosis, psychiatric nursing, suicide, older adult.

Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print