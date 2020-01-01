Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To clinically validate risk factors for the nursing diagnosis risk for suicide in older adults.



METHODS: Case-control study (105 older adults). The strength of the association between variables was assessed using odds ratio (OR). Risk factors were grouped into hierarchical blocks according to the Integrated Motivational-Volitional Model of Suicidal Behaviour.



RESULTS: Anxiety; guilt; divorce; hostility; inability to express feelings; loss of important relationship; financial problems; apathy; low self-esteem; hopelessness; dependence and functional incapacity; unhappiness; failure; frustration; marked change in attitude and behavior; sadness; self-neglect; stockpiling medication; depression; ideation and suicidal plans; and mental disorders were associated with risk for suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: It is expected that this study will contribute to clinical nursing practice by the identification of this diagnosis in a safer and more precise manner. Descriptors: clinical judgment, nursing diagnosis, psychiatric nursing, suicide, older adult.



