Abstract

Approximately 30 per cent of those over the age of 65 living in the community fall at least once each year, and a similar proportion are at nutrition risk. Screening is an important component of prevention. The objective of this study was to understand how to add nutrition risk screening to a falls risk screening program in family health teams (FHTs). Interview participants (n = 31) were staff/management, regional representatives, and clients from six FHTs that had started integrating screening. Thematic analysis was conducted. Themes identified how to develop screening programs: setting up for successful screening, making it work, and following up with risk. An overarching theme recognized "it's about building relationships". Adding nutrition risk to a falls risk screening program takes effort, and is different for each FHT based on their work flow and client population. Determining how to integrate screening into the work flow and planning to address identified risk are necessary components.

Language: en