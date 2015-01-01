SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hoang P, Moore K, Kwan M. Can. J. Aging 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

David Braley Health Sciences Centre.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge Press)

DOI

10.1017/S0714980820000033

PMID

32248857

Abstract

This pilot study was designed to assess the feasibility of implementing a mindfulness intervention in the prevention of falls. We employed a quasi-experimental design consisting of 22 participants from two retirement homes in Ontario partaking in the regional falls prevention class. Participants were assigned to either an eight-week intervention, comprising mindfulness exercises incorporated into the standard falls prevention class, or to the standard falls prevention class. Participants were assessed using the Tinetti Balance and Gait Scale and the Timed Up and Go (TUG) test. The mindfulness intervention showed no significant effect on TUG or balance scores; however, there was a significant effect on assessments of gait. Given the ease of implementation of mindfulness-based interventions, further research may be warranted in mindfulness as a potential modality for falls prevention.


Language: en

Keywords

ageing; chutes; falls; falls prevention; geriatrics; gériatrie; mindfulness; older adults; personnes âgées; pleine conscience; prévention des chutes; vieillissement

