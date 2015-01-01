Abstract

This pilot study was designed to assess the feasibility of implementing a mindfulness intervention in the prevention of falls. We employed a quasi-experimental design consisting of 22 participants from two retirement homes in Ontario partaking in the regional falls prevention class. Participants were assigned to either an eight-week intervention, comprising mindfulness exercises incorporated into the standard falls prevention class, or to the standard falls prevention class. Participants were assessed using the Tinetti Balance and Gait Scale and the Timed Up and Go (TUG) test. The mindfulness intervention showed no significant effect on TUG or balance scores; however, there was a significant effect on assessments of gait. Given the ease of implementation of mindfulness-based interventions, further research may be warranted in mindfulness as a potential modality for falls prevention.

Language: en