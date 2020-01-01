|
Mackie JF, Foti TR, Agu N, Langenderfer-Magruder L, Marshall J. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 104: 104476.
University of South Florida, College of Public Health, 13201 Bruce B Downs Blvd MDC56, Tampa, FL, 33612, United States.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32251877
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment, removal from the home and foster care placement are all associated with poor physical and developmental outcomes for children. Early Childhood Court (ECC) is a specialized, trauma-informed, team-based approach designed to meet the unique needs of young children and their families in the dependency court system.
Child maltreatment; Criminal justice; Program evaluation