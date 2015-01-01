|
Citation
Carmassi C, Dell'Oste V, Barberi FM, Pedrinelli V, Cordone A, Cappelli A, Cremone IM, Rossi R, Bertelloni CA, Dell'osso L. CNS Spectr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32248878
Abstract
OBJECTIVE.: Increasing evidence confirms a strict relationship between mental disorders and physical health. Particularly, stressful life events and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have been closely correlated with various physical disorders and somatic symptoms, such as chronic pain, gastrointestinal disorders, and headaches. The aim of this study was to investigate the emergence of somatic symptoms in a sample of young adult survivors 21 months after exposure to the L'Aquila 2009 earthquake, with particular attention to PTSD and gender impact.
Keywords
DSM-5; Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); gastrointestinal diseases; migraine; natural disaster; painful stimuli hypo- or hypersensitivity