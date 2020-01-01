Abstract

OBJECTIVE To discuss the application of 3D laser scanner and computer technology in restoration of the accident scene and reconstruction of the accident process, as well as identification of the driver-passenger relationship.



METHODS The scene of a traffic accident, the accident vehicle and the vehicle of the same type as accident vehicle were scanned using 3D laser scanner. The accident scene, traces and accident vehicle were integrated using computer technology to restore the accident scene, and the accident process was reconstructed and analyzed by combining the characteristics of the body injuries.



RESULTS By restoring the accident scene and reconstructing the accident process with 3D laser scanner, it was determined that Wu was in the driving seat at the time of the accident.



CONCLUSION It is more objective and scientific to use 3D laser scanning technology to restore the accident scene, reconstruct the accident process and analyze the moving track of the driver and passengers in the vehicle. It will help to improve the accuracy of forensic identification of road traffic accidents.



Language: zh





题目: 利用三维激光扫描技术还原事故过程及驾乘关系分析.

Language: zh

摘要: 目的 探讨三维激光扫描仪和计算机技术在还原事故现场、事故过程重建及驾乘关系鉴定中的应用。 方法 运用三维激光扫描仪对一起交通事故现场、事故车辆及与事故车辆同型号车进行扫描，计算机技术对事故现场、痕迹及事故车辆进行整合，还原事故现场，结合人体损伤，重建并分析事故过程。 结果 经三维激光扫描仪还原事故现场及重建事故过程，明确事发时吴某位于驾驶位。 结论 利用三维激光扫描技术还原事故现场、事故过程重建、分析车内人员运动轨迹更客观、科学，有助于提高道路交通事故司法鉴定的精度。.

Language: zh

关键词: 法医病理学；事故，交通；三维激光扫描；驾乘关系；现场还原；事故重建.

Language: zh