Abstract

AIMS: To compare physical function, driving fitness and brake time of young and elderly drivers, and to identify the association of physical function and driving fitness with brake time in elderly drivers in predictable or unpredictable situations during driving.



METHODS: This study included 86 participants (50 men and 36 women), comprising 52 elderly drivers (age: 72.44 years, weight: 66.39 kg, height: 158.06 cm) and 34 young drivers (age: 26.53 years, weight: 63.74 kg, height: 156.65 cm), with a valid driver's license who drive at least once a week. Physical function was measured as upper and lower body flexibility and strength, dynamic balance and aerobic endurance. Driving fitness was measured as high- and low-contrast sensitivity, route planning, visualization of missing information, visual search with divided attention and visual information processing speed using the DrivingHealth® Inventory. Brake time and braking distance was evaluated as unpredictable and predictable driving situations.



RESULTS: Measurements of all categories, except lower extremity flexibility, endurance and high-contrast sensitivity, were significantly lower in elderly drivers than in young drivers. Brake time did not differ in predictable situations but was slower (P = 0.004) in elderly drivers in unpredictable situations. In elderly drivers, upper body strength (P = 0.036), dynamic balance (P < 0.001) and low-contrast sensitivity (P = 0.003) were associated with brake time in unpredictable driving situations.



CONCLUSIONS: In unpredictable situations, slower brake time in elderly drivers is associated with lower limb muscle strength, agility and low-contrast sensitivity. Therefore, for safe driving, these parameters should be considered as guidelines for maintaining the driving ability of elderly drivers and aging people. Geriatr Gerontol Int 2020; ••: ••-••.



