Journal Article

Citation

Goldman TR. Health Aff. (Hope) 2020; 39(4): 556-561.

Affiliation

This article is part of a series on transforming health systems published with support from The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. This is an open access article distributed in accordance with the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, and build upon this work, for commercial use, provided the original work is properly cited. See https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ . T. R. Goldman ( trgoldman1@gmail. com ) is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance journalist.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Project HOPE - The People-to-People Health Foundation)

DOI

10.1377/hlthaff.2020.00218

PMID

32250675

Abstract

Hoping to reduce the number of repeat visitors, one Washington, D.C., hospital is providing short- and long-term support to victims of violence.


Language: en

Keywords

Acute care; Case management; Cost-benefit analysis; Grants; Health policy; Hospital stays; Hospitals; Surgeons; Surgery; Violence

