Dillon KH, Van Voorhees EE, Dennis PA, Glenn JJ, Wilks CR, Morland LA, Beckham JC, Elbogen EB. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 269: 117-124.
Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 508 Fulton Street, Durham, NC, 27705, United States; Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, United States.
PMID
32250864
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Theoretical models and cross-sectional empirical studies of suicide indicate that anger is a factor that may help explain the association between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide, but to date no longitudinal studies have examined this relationship. The current study used longitudinal data to examine whether changes in anger mediated the association between changes in PTSD symptomatology and suicidal ideation (SI).
Anger; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Veterans; suicidal ideation