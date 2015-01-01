Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patient falls in the primary care setting are a complex problem and are detrimental to the independence and quality of life of older adults.



OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this integrative review is to identify what factors influence the implementation of fall prevention practice in the primary care setting. This review explores qualitative and quantitative research published between 2004 and 2018 on barriers to fall prevention management in primary care. DATA SOURCES: The authors conducted a systematic search of the evidence and identified 18 articles which met the inclusion criteria.



CONCLUSIONS: Five themes were identified that described barriers in fall risk management in the primary care setting. These included provider beliefs and practice, lack of provider knowledge, time constraints, patient engagement, and financial issues. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: The lack of screening and assessment regarding fall risk identification demonstrates a gap in the management of older adults in primary care. Using the evidence- and theory-based Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, and Injuries toolkit and algorithm is an effective method to assist practitioners with fall assessment and preventative measures.

Language: en