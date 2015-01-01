|
Ohbe H, Goto T, Yamazaki R, Jo T, Matsui H, Fushimi K, Yasunaga H. J. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Clinical Epidemiology and Health Economics, School of Public Health, The University of Tokyo.
(Copyright © 2020, Japan Epidemiological Association)
32249268
BACKGROUND: For patients with suicide attempts or self-harm, acute-care hospitals often function as the primary or sole point of contact with the healthcare system. However, little is known about patient characteristics or clinical trajectories of suicide attempts and self-harm episodes among those admitted to acute-care hospitals. This study aimed to describe the characteristics of suicide attempts and self-harm among patients admitted to acute-care hospitals and the clinical practices provided in these hospitals, using a nationwide inpatient database in Japan.
Japan; acute care hospital; suicide; suicide methods; suicide, attempted