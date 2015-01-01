SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Baessler F, Zafar A, Ciprianidis A, Wagner FL, Klein SB, Schweizer S, Bartolovic M, Roesch-Ely D, Ditzen B, Nikendei C, Schultz JH. Med. Educ. Online 2020; 25(1): 1746014.

Affiliation

Department of General Internal and Psychosomatic Medicine, Heidelberg University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Medical Education Online)

DOI

10.1080/10872981.2020.1746014

PMID

32249706

Abstract

Aims: Teaching students about risk communication is an important aspect at medical schools given the growing importance of informed consent in healthcare. This observational study analyzes the quality of teaching content on risk communication and biostatistics at a medical school.Methods: Based on the concept of curriculum mapping, purpose-designed questionnaires were used via participant observers to record the frequency, characteristics and context of risk communication employed by lecturers during teaching sessions for one semester. The data was analyzed quantitatively and descriptively.Results: Teaching about risk communication was observed in 24.4% (n = 95 of 390) sessions. Prevalence varied significantly among different departments with dermatology having the highest rate (67.9%) but lesser in-depth teaching than medical psychology where risk communication concepts were discussed on a higher scale in 61.4% sessions. Relevant statistical values were not mentioned at all in 69% of these 95 sessions and clinical contexts were used rarely (55.8%). Supplementary teaching material was provided in 50.5% sessions while students asked questions in 18.9% sessions.Conclusions: Students are infrequently taught about communicating risks. When they are, the teaching does not include the mention of core biostatistics values nor does the teaching involve methods for demonstrating risk communication.


Language: en

Keywords

Risk communication; biostatistics; communication skills; informed consent; medical curriculum; medical education

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print