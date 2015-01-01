Abstract

BACKGROUND: Endocrinopathy, including hypogonadism, is common following traumatic brain injury (TBI). Prior evidence suggests hypogonadism is associated with poorer function.



OBJECTIVE: Determine the feasibility, safety, and efficacy of testosterone (T) therapy in hypogonadal men following TBI in acute rehabilitation.



DESIGN: Randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled pilot trial. SETTING: Inpatient rehabilitation brain injury unit. PARTICIPANTS: Men ages 18 -65, post moderate to severe TBI receiving inpatient rehabilitation. INTERVENTIONS: Transdermal T gel or placebo. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Revised FIM™ score, strength, adverse events.



RESULTS: Of 498 screened, 70 participants were enrolled, and 22 meeting all criteria were randomized into placebo (n = 10) or physiologic T therapy (n = 12). There was no significant difference between groups in rate of improvement on the FIM™ (intercepts t = -0.31, p = 0.7593, slopes t = 0.61, p = 0.5472). The Treatment group demonstrated the greatest absolute improvement in FIM™ scores and grip strength compared to Placebo or Normal T groups. There was no difference in adverse events between groups. Percentage of time with agitation or aggression was highest in the Placebo group.



CONCLUSIONS: Although there were no significant differences in rates of recovery, treatment group subjects showed greater absolute functional and strength improvement compared to the Placebo or Normal T groups. CLINICAL TRIAL REGISTRATION: Registered on ClinicalTrials.gov #NCT01201863.

