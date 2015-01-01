|
Sánchez-Álvarez N, Extremera-Pacheco N, Rey L, Chang EC, Chang OD. Psicothema 2020; 32(2): 253-260.
University of Málaga (Spain).
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The Frequency of Suicidal Ideation Inventory (FSII) is a new and brief measure designed to assess for suicide ideation frequency in the previous year. To provide evidence of the reliability and validity for the FSII in a Spanish-speaking community, the present study examined the psychometric properties of the Spanish version of the FSII (FSII-S) in a sample of 1,013 adults from southern Spain (51.4% women), ranging from 18 to 82 years old.
Language: en