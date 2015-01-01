Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Frequency of Suicidal Ideation Inventory (FSII) is a new and brief measure designed to assess for suicide ideation frequency in the previous year. To provide evidence of the reliability and validity for the FSII in a Spanish-speaking community, the present study examined the psychometric properties of the Spanish version of the FSII (FSII-S) in a sample of 1,013 adults from southern Spain (51.4% women), ranging from 18 to 82 years old.



METHOD: In addition to the FSII-S, the participants completed the following measures: Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised, Beck Depression Inventory, Positive and Negative Affectivity Scale, Flourishing Scale, and Satisfaction with Life Scale.



RESULTS: The results of Confirmatory Factor Analysis indicated a good fit for a one-dimensional model of the FSII-S, and high reliability (a =.89). FSII-S scores correlated negatively with suicide protective factors, and positively with suicide risk factors. Multi-group analyses showed the invariance of the factor structure of FSII-S across gender and age.



CONCLUSIONS: In line with studies in other countries, these findings provide evidence of the validity, reliability, and invariance of the FSII-S as a brief measure of suicidal ideation frequency in Spanish adults.

