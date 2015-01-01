|
Citation
|
Prieto-Ursúa M, Charro Baena B, Caperos JM, Meneses Falcón C, Uroz Olivares J. Psicothema 2020; 32(2): 189-196.
|
Affiliation
|
Universidad Pontificia Comillas de Madrid.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32249744
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Several studies have shown differences in the motivational processes that lead to excessive alcohol consumption among adolescents. The paper focuses on the analysis of the reasons for alcohol consumption among minors, and compare the differences according to sex, age, and level of consumption.
Language: en