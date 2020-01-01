|
Citation
|
Nabasny A, Myrga JM, Juengst SB. Rehabil. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32250133
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study is to assess how neurobehavioral symptoms following traumatic brain injury (TBI) may differ based on gender and the experience of nightmares. Research Method/Design: This cross-sectional study of community-dwelling adults ≥ 3 months post-TBI (n = 110) assessed differences in neurobehavioral symptoms between women (n = 41) and men (n = 69) by experience of nightmares. Outcome measures included the Patient Health Questionnaire-9, Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7, and Behavioral Assessment Screening Tool subscales for negative affect, substance abuse, executive functioning, fatigue, impulsivity, and maladaptive coping.
Language: en