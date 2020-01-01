Abstract

PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study is to assess how neurobehavioral symptoms following traumatic brain injury (TBI) may differ based on gender and the experience of nightmares. Research Method/Design: This cross-sectional study of community-dwelling adults ≥ 3 months post-TBI (n = 110) assessed differences in neurobehavioral symptoms between women (n = 41) and men (n = 69) by experience of nightmares. Outcome measures included the Patient Health Questionnaire-9, Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7, and Behavioral Assessment Screening Tool subscales for negative affect, substance abuse, executive functioning, fatigue, impulsivity, and maladaptive coping.



RESULTS: N = 22 participants (n = 7 women, n = 15 men) experienced nightmares at least "sometimes" over the past 2 weeks. Nightmares were associated with more substance abuse, negative affect, fatigue, maladaptive coping, depressive symptoms, and anxiety symptoms (ps <.02). Women reported more negative affect, maladaptive coping, depressive symptoms, and anxiety symptoms (ps <.05) than men. Men experiencing nightmares reported more substance use than men without nightmares (p =.036), a difference not seen in women (p =.233). Women experiencing nightmares reported more impulsivity than women without nightmares (p =.028), a difference not seen in men (p =.559).



CONCLUSIONS/IMPLICATIONS: Nightmares, post-TBI, are associated with more neurobehavioral symptoms. However, symptom patterns associated with nightmares may differ by gender. Nightmares may be a symptom of, or contribute to, sleep disruptions post-TBI or may indicate other conditions, like posttraumatic stress disorder. Future research should examine gender differences in neurobehavioral symptoms post-TBI in the context of nightmares and/or sleep disorders. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

