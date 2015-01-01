|
Burns SP, Tansey KE. Spinal Cord 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Spinal Cord Injury Clinic, Jackson VA Medical Center, Jackson, MS, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, International Spinal Cord Society, Publisher Nature Publishing Group)
32249829
The International Standards for Neurological Classification of Spinal Cord Injury (ISNCSCI) [1] is a comprehensive, thorough, and exhaustive clinical examination of segmental somatic sensory and motor function used to derive standardized neurological classifications. Many examiners and examinees would also describe the ISNCSCI as exhausting! The exam requires sensory testing of 28 dermatomes for light touch and sharp/dull discrimination bilaterally, manual muscle testing for ten key limb muscles bilaterally, plus an anorectal exam for sensation and motor function. In sum, this detailed exam of testable segments includes 134 items. At times, completion and recording of the exam can take in excess of 45 min, even for an experienced examiner.
