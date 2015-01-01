Abstract

BACKGROUND: The ratio between the concentrations of drugs in the oral fluid and blood (OF/B ratio) reflects the transfer of drugs from blood to oral fluid, which is influenced by several factors such as oral fluid contamination. OF/B drug concentration ratios for psychoactive drugs, including inter-individual variation, were investigated in this study. For a portion of the material, oral fluid concentrations in both sides of the mouth were compared.



METHODS: Samples of whole blood and oral fluid collected using the Intercept device were obtained from 489 suspected drugged drivers. Concentrations of amphetamine, methamphetamine, THC, diazepam, N-desmethyldiazepam, clonazepam, alprazolam, oxazepam, nitrazepam, morphine, buprenorphine, and methadone were determined in blood and oral fluid samples using LC-MS/MS.



RESULTS: Median OF/B ratios were 18.6 for amphetamine, 13.8 for methamphetamine, 3.8 for morphine, 24.8 for buprenorphine, 3.7 for methadone, 0.026 for diazepam, 0.031 for N-desmethyldiazepam, 0.28 for alprazolam, 0.16 for clonazepam, 0.12 for oxazepam, 0.099 for nitrazepam, and 4.3 for THC. Large inter-individual variations in OF/B ratios were observed. The median difference in concentrations in oral fluid from both sides of the mouth was less than 20 % for all drugs, except THC and buprenorphine, which had median differences of 32-34 %.



CONCLUSIONS: High OF/B ratios were found for amphetamines and opioids, reflecting a high degree of drug transfer from blood to oral fluid and a longer detection window in oral fluid than in blood. For benzodiazepines, low OF/B ratios were found.



RESULTS of the concentration measurements in oral fluid from both sides of the mouth could indicate that some remnants of THC and buprenorphine were present in the oral cavity. The large variations among individuals and between the two sides of the mouth suggest that drug concentrations in oral fluid do not accurately reflect drug concentrations in the blood.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving, Drugged driving;

