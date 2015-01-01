|
Citation
|
Botvinick-Greenhouse J, Shinbrot T. Phys. Today 2020; 73(2): 62-63.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Institute of Physics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In 1993 Claude Shannon, founder of information theory, wrote a popular analysis of juggling, and he even accompanied the article with a working model of a juggling robot. Building such a robot--in fact, juggling at all--is remarkable, because it seems to require faster reaction times than most of us can muster. Speed jugglers can achieve nearly 500 catches in a minute, a rate that allows just 120 ms per catch. Yet typical human reaction times are 250 ms, and even experts in high-speed sports such as tennis take 200 ms to adjust their responses.