Abstract

Concussion awareness has become more prevalent in the past decade, leading to growing calls for prevention programs such as neck strengthening. However, previous research work has shown that not all training programs have been effective, and there is a need for a reliable testing device to measure cervical strength dynamically before and after training. Therefore, this work proposes a novel Concussion Active Prevention Testing Device composed of inertial measurement units mounted on the head and a custom-designed frame to measure head kinematics during controlled sub-concussive impacts. Through an experimental study with able-bodied participants, the proposed testing device demonstrated high intra-participant repeatability between waveforms of the head acceleration and angular velocity in the sagittal plane (multiple correlation coefficient of 80%). Similarly, good and excellent intra-class correlation coefficients were obtained for head injury metrics, including range, peak, Gadd severity index, head injury criterion, and range of motion. Finally, the results showed that significantly higher head injury metrics were measured for female participants, which was in line with the findings of previous research works. We conclude that the proposed testing device can be used to measure repeatable and informative metrics for evaluating the effectiveness of athletes' neck strengthening program.

Language: en