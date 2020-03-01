Abstract

Is there value and validity for the use of return to sport test batteries? With regard to return to sport (RTS) testing, there has been marked interest and rapid growth in studies that document ‘return to sport’ criteria after ACLR. A set of criteria or ‘test-battery’ is typically used in order to ‘clear’ the athlete for RTS. While most RTS testing is done with aim of assessing safety, the same measurements can be as used to determine the amount of functional capacity regained. It is suggested that return to sport test batteries incorporate multiple domains of risk factors.

Language: en