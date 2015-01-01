Abstract

Objective: To determine differences in rehabilitation gains made by people with an acquired brain injury undergoing staged community-based brain injury rehabilitation (SCBIR) at different times between injury and admission.Method: Retrospective cohort analysis of routinely collected demographic and rehabilitation data from clients admitted to SCBIR service 2011-2017 (n=92). Outcome measures: Mayo-Portland Adaptability Inventory-4 (MPAI-4) and UK Functional Assessment Measure (UK FIM+FAM) collected on admission and annually thereafter until discharge. Analysis was stratified by time since injury on admission: 'Early' (<1 year (n=36)), 'Middle' (1-2 years (n=34)) and 'Late' (>2 years (n=22)). Between-group differences were tested using bootstrapped one-way ANOVA. Within-group differences were tested using paired T tests.Results: Total cohort made significant gains in MPAI-4 and UK FIM+FAM total and all subscales (p = .001). Early group made greatest change in all subscales of both outcome measures (p < .01). Middle cohort improved significantly in all subscales (p < .02) excluding MPAI-4 Adjustment. Late cohort still made statistically significant gains in all UK FIM+FAM subscales (p < .05) and MPAI-4 Participation (p < .01). Item level changes are presented.Conclusion: More than 2 years after injury, people are able to make improvements in participation and functional independence following SCBIR.

Language: en