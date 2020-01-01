|
Citation
|
Floor M, Mónica LL, John F, Hans G. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 104: e104479.
|
Affiliation
|
University of Groningen, the Netherlands; KU Leuven, Belgium.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32259710
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Disparities in decision-making are a recognized concern within child protection systems and imply that marginalized groups are being treated unequally compared to majoritized groups. Previous studies reported that both ethnicity and the gender of the parent that maltreated the child seem associated with an increased likelihood that child protection agencies provide services after an investigation or that children are placed out of their homes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child protection; Decision-making; Gender disparities; Intersectionality; Migrant disparities