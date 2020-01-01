|
Citation
Bakema MJ, van Zuiden M, Collard D, Zantvoord JB, de Rooij SR, Elsenburg LK, Snijder MB, Stronks K, van den Born BH, Lok A. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e69.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry, Amsterdam UMC location AMC, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
32256391
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: A mounting body of literature emphasizes the potential negative effects of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on both mental and physical health throughout life, including an increased risk for developing cardiovascular disease (CVD). Since CVD is one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity worldwide, it is of great importance to advance our understanding of the effects of on CVD. This holds both for the actual incidence and for intermediate biological pathways that may convey CVD risk, such as imbalance in autonomic nervous system regulation, resulting in a chronically heightened sympathetic activity and lowered reactivity. In a large urban, multi-ethnic population-based cohort study we investigated whether there is an association between child maltreatment, CVD incidence and autonomic regulation.
Language: en
Keywords
adverse childhood experience; autonomic regulation; baroreflex sensitivity; cardiovascular disease; heart rate variability