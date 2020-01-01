|
Morrison CN, Mehranbod C, Kwizera M, Rundle AG, Keyes KM, Humphreys DK. Inj. Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Social Policy and Intervention, Oxford University, Oxford, Oxfordshire, UK.
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
PMID
32253258
BACKGROUND: Ridesharing services (eg, Uber, Lyft) have facilitated over 11 billion trips worldwide since operations began in 2010, but the impacts of ridesharing on motor vehicle injury crashes are largely unknown. - METHODS: This spatial ecological case-cross over used highly spatially and temporally resolved trip-level rideshare data and incident-level injury crash data for New York City (NYC) for 2017 and 2018. The space-time units of analysis were NYC taxi zone polygons partitioned into hours. For each taxi zone-hour we calculated counts of rideshare trip origins and rideshare trip destinations. Case units were taxi zone-hours in which any motor vehicle injury crash occurred, and matched control units were the same taxi zone from 1 week before (-168 hours) and 1 week after (+168 hours) the case unit. Conditional logistic regression models estimated the odds of observing a crash (separated into all injury crashes, motorist injury crashes, pedestrian injury crashes, cyclist injury crashes) relative to rideshare trip counts. Models controlled for taxi trips and other theoretically relevant covariates (eg, precipitation, holidays).
distraction; motor vehicle—non-traffic; motor vehicle—occupant; pedestrian