Citation
Munro NA. J. Forensic Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
East Kent University NHS Foundation Trust, Ethelbert Road, Canterbury, Kent, CT1 3NG, U.K.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32259289
Abstract
Sleep sex may be a defense for alleged sexual assault. The International Classification of Sleep Disorders (ICSD3) states: “Disorders of arousal should not be diagnosed in the presence of alcohol intoxication… The former [alcohol blackouts] are exponentially more prevalent.” A panel member of ICSD3, quoting ICSD3 asserts: “alcohol intoxication should rule out a sleep‐walking defense”. This implies extremely strong support for a prosecution hypothesis (Hp) over a defense hypothesis (Hd). I use Bayesian methodology to evaluate the evidential probity of alcohol intoxication. The likelihood ratio, LR, measures the amplification of prior odds of guilt,
Language: en
Keywords
Bayes' theorem; Bayesian; ICSD3; Sally Clark; alcohol intoxication; assault; forensic sleep; likelihood ratio; parasomnia; posterior odds; prior odds; prosecutor's fallacy; rape; sexsomnia; sexual assault; sleep sex