Shea C, Witham MD. J. Fraility Aging 2020; 9(2): 107-110.

Professor Miles Witham, AGE Research Group, NIHR Newcastle Biomedical Research Centre, Newcastle University, Newcastle NE4 5PL, UK. Email: Miles.Witham@newcastle.ac.uk. Tel: 0044 191 208 1317.

(Copyright © 2020, Journal of frailty and aging)

10.14283/jfa.2019.38

32259185

It is unclear if angiotensin blocking drugs (angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers) reduce or increase the risk of falls and fractures. We retrospectively analysed routinely-collected, linked health and social care data for patients aged 65 and over from Tayside, Scotland, including hospital discharge diagnoses, biochemistry, deaths, care package provision and community prescribing. We conducted unadjusted and adjusted Cox regression analyses for time to hip fracture and time to death, for any exposure to angiotensin blocking drugs and for time-dependent exposure to angiotensin blocking drugs. We analysed data on 16782 patients. Angiotensin blocking drug use was associated with an exposure-dependent lower risk of hip fracture (hazard ratio 0.988 [95%CI 0.982-0.994] per year of exposure; p<0.001) and death (hazard ratio 0.986 [95%CI 0.983-0.989] per year of exposure; p<0.001). These findings call into question the appropriateness of stopping angiotensin blocking drugs for older people at risk of falls.


ACE inhibitor; Hip fracture; angiotensin receptor blocker; mortality

