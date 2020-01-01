Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a multi-national problem with many health consequences. Some research suggests that reducing rates of child marriage can improve gender norms and health outcomes related to IPV. Here, we examine whether changes in national child marriage laws can improve attitudes about domestic violence and reduce intimate partner violence at scale.



METHODS: Data on attitudes towards violence and violence experienced were obtained from the Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) and longitudinal data on child marriage policy from WORLD and MACHEquity databases (1995-2012). Treatment countries were included if they improved their national child marriage policies from harmful (under 18) to more protective and control countries were included if they had a constant child-marriage policy that allowed girls to marry under the age of 18. Our final data set included 5 treatment and 14 control countries for women's outcomes, 2 treatment and 9 control countries for men's outcomes and 2 treatment and 7 control countries for IPV outcomes (for which fewer countries collect data). We combined individual level responses to five questions on attitudes about domestic violence to create a scale from 0 (always unacceptable) to 5 (always acceptable). All analyses employed a difference-in-differences approach adjusting for individual and country level predictors.



RESULTS: Data were available for 532 255 women, of which 96 414 also completed the domestic violence modules, and 104 704 men. National changes to a protective child marriage policy were associated with improved attitudes towards violence among women (-0.21 points, 95% confidence interval (CI) = -0.28, -0.14) and men (-0.98 points, 95% CI = -1.13, -0.83). Additionally, the risk of women experiencing physical and sexual abuse reduced by a greater proportion in treatment compared to control countries (odds ratio OR = 0.65, 95% CI = 0.50, 0.84; OR = 0.63, 95% CI = 0.45, 0.88, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Our large multi-national study is the first of its kind to critically evaluate the role of national policy on attitudes towards and experiences of IPV among both men and women, and finds that these laws have protective outcomes. Our results are consistent with the hypothesis that gender egalitarian laws positively influence norms and health at the national level.



