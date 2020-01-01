Abstract

BACKGROUND: Women's and men's health outcomes are different. Some differences are biological, related to male and female sex, while others are related to their gender. Sex- and gender-related issues require different solutions, but policy makers lack straightforward heuristic strategies to identify gender-related health inequities.



METHODS: Using 169 causes of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) from the 2017 Global Burden of Disease, we calculated the female-to-male (f:m) and male-to-female (m:f) ratios of global DALYs, rank-ordered the ratios by size and calculated the proportion of all-cause DALYs that each cause explained, separately for males and females 15-49 years old. Gender-related vs sex-related causes were categorised using literature on the drivers for the 15 causes with highest f:m and m:f ratios.



RESULTS: Causes of DALYs with high m:f ratios appear to be gendered and include: road injuries, interpersonal violence, and drowning - totaling 12.4% of men's (15-49 years) all-cause DALYs. However, causes of DALYs with high f:m ratios are more likely a mix of sex-related and gender-related factors - including headache disorders, depressive disorders, and dietary iron deficiency - totaling 13.4% of women's (15-49 years) all-cause DALYs. Ratios vary by age, geography and Socio-demographic Index.



CONCLUSIONS: Gender-related vs sex-related causes were categorised using available literature on the drivers for selected causes, illustrating that sex-disaggregated data represents a mix of social and biological influences. This analysis offers a model that policy makers can use to uncover potential gender inequalities in health, including intersections with other social factors. From it, new challenges emerge for global health policy makers and practitioners willing to address them. Global health actors will need to achieve a balance between the two agendas of global health and gender equality.



