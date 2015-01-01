Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Study incidence and mortality for blunt trauma patients developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) across race and insurance.



DESIGN: The National Trauma Data Bank (2007-2015) was queried for blunt trauma patients age DESIGN: 16. Covariates (age DESIGN: 65, injury severity score [ISS] DESIGN: 25, traumatic brain injury, lung injury, pneumonia, severe sepsis, hypotension on admission, and blood transfusion) were included in a multivariable logistic regression analysis. SETTING: Despite progress in the treatment for ARDS, it remains a significant concern. Racial differences in response to trauma and ARDS have been inconsistently demonstrated. Since these prior studies, ARDS has been redefined by the Berlin Criteria, advances in care have been made, and health-care accessibility has changed. PATIENTS: Adult blunt trauma patients with ISS > 15 and length of stay ≥ 3 days to examine patients at high risk of ARDS. MEASUREMENTS AND MAIN RESULTS: There were 28 727 patients with ARDS. Most were white (76.2%), followed by blacks (11.5%), Hispanics (11.3%), and Asians (1.8%). Overall mortality was 20.5%. Compared to whites, blacks (odds ratio [OR]: 1.15, confidence interval [CI]: 1.10-1.20, P <.001) had higher risk of ARDS, being Hispanic was protective (OR: 0.80, CI: 0.76-0.83, P <.001). Asians with ARDS were at greater risk of death (OR: 1.31, CI: 1.07-1.61, P <.05) while being black was not associated with risk of death. Patients with private insurance had less diagnosed ARDS and those with ARDS had lower mortality than other insurances (OR: 0.86, CI: 0.79-0.92, P <.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Data from the National Trauma Data Bank (2007-2015) demonstrates racial and insurance disparities in the development of ARDS in blunt trauma patients. When compared to whites, blacks are at higher risk of developing ARDS while being Hispanic is protective. Likewise, Asians are at greatest risk of death and blacks have no difference in mortality when compared to whites. Patients with private insurance have lower risk of incidence and mortality.

