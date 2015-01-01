SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Elboj-Saso C, Iñiguez-Berrozpe T, Valero-Errazu D. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

University of Antonio de Nebrija, Madrid, Spain.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0886260520913642

PMID

32253970

Abstract

Nowadays sexual violence among adolescents continues to be detected in schools. In this sense, several studies show the great importance of the interactions of boys and girls with people in their educational environment to configure their emotional and sexual identity, their beliefs about violence, and their relationship with sexual violence, being necessary to identify the actions that prevent sexual violence at schools. In the current article, and according to the literature review, a model based on structural equations is proposed to analyze the influence of students' relationships with one another, with the educational community (at the center, with faculty, staff, other workers), and families' relationships with the center as well as adolescents' own beliefs related to gender violence on being a victim, bystander, or aggressor of behaviors related to sexual violence in a sample of 4,273 Spanish students in secondary education. This model is replicated for only women (n = 2,022) and only men (n = 2,038). The results show that positive relationships are a protective factor against involvement in situations of sexual aggression, and they influence the acquisition of transformative beliefs regarding models of attraction and nonviolence. In turn, these beliefs even more obviously affect the prevention of this type of violence.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; school context; sexual violence; socialization; violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print