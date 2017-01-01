Abstract

HIGHLIGHTS: Balance problems after stroke are an important risk factor for falling.The inability to maintain balance decreased potential for recovery.This trial assesses the effect of oculomotor and gaze stability training on balance.



BACKGROUND: The inability to maintain balance after stroke is an important risk factor for falling and relates to decreased potential for recovery. The vestibular system and gaze stability contribute respectively to postural stability and to maintain balance. Rehabilitation may be more effective with domiciliary training.



OBJECTIVE: This trial aims to verify if balance impairment after stroke improves with a domiciliary oculomotor and gaze stability training program.



METHODS: Individuals older than 60 years, discharged after suffering brain stroke with referral to the physiotherapy department, will be assessed for orthostatic balance. Patients with stroke diagnosis 3-15 months before recruitment, positive Romberg test and able to walk 3 m alone are invited to participate in this randomized controlled trial. Participants will be allocated in two intervention groups through block randomization, either the current rehabilitation program or to a supplemental intervention focused on oculomotor and gaze stability exercises to be applied at home twice a day for three weeks. Primary outcome measures are the Motor Assessment Scale, Berg Balance Scale and Timed Up and Go Test. Trial registration: ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT02280980).



RESULTS: A minimum difference of four seconds in the TUG and a minimum difference of four points in BBS will be considered positive outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Oculomotor and gaze stability exercises may be a promising complement to conventional physiotherapy intervention after brain stroke, improving the balance impairment.



