Merchant RA, Liu SG, Lim JY, Fu X, Chan YH. Qual. Life Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Biostatistics Unit, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore.
32253669
PURPOSE: Social isolation in older adults is a major public health problem and associated with increased morbidity and mortality. There are limited data on the association between social isolation and physical function including gait speed. Hence, this study is to determine the prevalence of social isolation and its association with gait speed, frailty, cognition, depression and comorbidities amongst community-dwelling older adults.
Gait speed; Older adults; Quality of life; Social isolation