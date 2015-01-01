|
Matzopoulos R, Prinsloo M, Bradshaw D, Abrahams N. S. Afr. Med. J. 2019; 109(11b): 63-68.
Burden of Disease Research Unit, South African Medical Research Council, Tygerberg, Cape Town, South Africa; School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town, South Africa. Richard.Matzopoulos@uct.ac.za.
Abstract
Injuries impose a fourth major disease burden on the South African population, which is driven in particular by the high incidence of interpersonal violence. There was a significant decline in mortality from interpersonal violence between 1997 and 2012, and research conducted by South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) researchers has ascribed much of this decline to a decrease in firearm homicide. In the present brief review, we summarise South African research on fatal and non-fatal firearm injuries, with a particular focus on research conducted by SAMRC intra- and extramural units between 1969 and 2019. More recent data suggest a lapse in firearm control that has led to an increase in homicide and that the fluctuating homicide rate is being influenced by adherence to firearm control policies.
Language: en