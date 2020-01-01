Abstract

Positive parent-child interaction, in particular bond between mother and child, is important for the mental and behavioral development of children. The aim of this study was to evaluate both mother-child interactions as well as the developmental status of children admitted to the pediatric emergency department with accidental poisoning using Parenting Interactions with Children: Checklist of Observations Linked to Outcomes tool (PICCOLO) and Denver Developmental Screening Test-II (DDST-II). Children between ages 1 to 5 years who were admitted to the emergency department with accidental poisoning were included in the study alongside a control group selected from healthy volunteers. A ten-minute video recording was obtained both for the case and control groups, while the mother and her child played together in a separate room. The interaction of mother-infant pair was assessed using the PICCOLO tool. The children's development was examined using the DDST-II. The video recordings of 115 children (n=65 in the case group and n=50 in the control group) were evaluated. A high score of PICCOLO-teaching domain (≥9 points) was associated with a 3.3-fold increase in terms of risk of poisoning [p < 0.05, at 95% confidence interval (CI) of 1.34-8.37]. Multivariable analysis revealed that the PICCOLO-teaching domain was a significant factor. A high proportion of cases had either abnormal or questionable DDST-II scores (p < 0.05). In order to improve the bond between mother and child, drug poisoning prevention training must be meticulously provided to both mothers and children alike. Developmental assessments of these children as a holistic approach also should not be forgotten.

Language: en