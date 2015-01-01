|
Citation
|
Hoeben EM, Thomas KJ. Criminol. Public Policy 2019; 18(4): 759-784.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, American Society of Criminology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Research Summary Offender decision-making generally occurs in social context. In this article, we discuss the potential for integrating insights on peer processes and decision-making processes to advance our understanding on the decision to engage in crime. In particular, we address the developmental and situational influence of peers on perceptions, preferences, and dual-systems processing. We contribute to this literature by elaborating on situational peer processes and discuss the ways in which peers can affect decision-making through their mere presence as well as through their active involvement as instigators, conversational partners, and co-offenders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
offender decision-making; peer influence