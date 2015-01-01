SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Taylor PL. Criminol. Public Policy 2019; 18(4): 807-822.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, American Society of Criminology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/1745-9133.12460

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Daniel Kahneman (2011) wrote, "There are distinctive patterns in the errors people make. Systemic errors are known as biases, and they recur predictability in particular circumstances. … The availability of diagnostic labels for [these] biases make [them] easier to anticipate, recognize, and understand." In this article, we examine the systemic nature of human error in the context of officer-involved shootings--one of the most visible and controversial aspects of the U.S. criminal justice system--and we seek to provide a common language for discussing, recognizing, and understanding these tragic outcomes.

Policy Implications
The resulting typology offers a framework for a systems-based approach to researching and investigating police shooting errors that, in turn, could provide a powerful vehicle for reform, improved officer decision-making, and ultimately better outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

deadly force; decision-making; human error; police

