|
Citation
|
Nagin DS, Koper CS, Lum C. Criminol. Public Policy 2020; 19(1): 9-15.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Criminology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Instances of violence in the United States involving the indiscriminate slaughter of multiple victims, usually perpetrated by a lone individual with a firearm and often in a public place, are distressingly frequent. During the last decade alone, thousands have been killed or injured in such acts. Mass violence takes many forms--family massacres, terrorist attacks, shootings related to other crimes (like robbery), gang violence, and other incidents in which offenders attack targeted individuals and/or random strangers. Yet, it is the phenomenon of indiscriminate mass public violence, often directed at strangers, that has generated the most public alarm in recent years. As shown in this issue, such attacks have become increasingly common and severe, claiming ever higher numbers of victims (Duwe, 2020, this issue; Lankford & Silver, 2020, this issue). Even as the victims are mourned, the events themselves have lost their shock value...
Language: en