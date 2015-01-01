|
Citation
|
Langman P. Criminol. Public Policy 2020; 19(1): 61-84.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Criminology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this article, I provide a qualitative analysis of ten perpetrators of mass violence, including five school shooters and five attackers in nonschool settings (a random public shooting, a familicide, and three attacks by White supremacist homegrown violent extremists). The killers are discussed in terms of body-related issues, three psychological categories (psychopathic, psychotic, and traumatized), and social failures. I describe how the attackers sought to overcome their perceived inadequacy, framed as damaged masculinity, through acts of violence. I also demonstrate the many factors that contribute to acts of mass violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bio-psycho-social; damaged masculinity; homegrown violent extremists; mass murderers; mass violence; psychology; rampage attacks; school shooters; typology; white supremacists