Skeem J, Mulvey E. Criminol. Public Policy 2020; 19(1): 85-108.
(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Criminology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
A popular explanation for mass shootings is that the assailant "must have been mentally ill." A popular policy solution is exceptionalist--enter more gun-disqualifying psychiatric records into the background check system to keep guns away from identified people with mental illness. We synthesized research on the connection between mental illness and common violence, gun violence, homicide, and mass violence. We focused on serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depression, which are not the same as emotional distress from life circumstances and problematic personality traits. We found an association between serious mental illness and violence, but it is weaker than the public imagines or the media portrays, and rarely causal. Serious mental illness plays a limited role--it is neither a necessary nor a sufficient condition for mass violence.
Language: en
mass violence; mental illness; policy; prevention; psychosis; public mass shooting; violence