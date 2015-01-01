|
Webster DW, McCourt AD, Crifasi CK, Booty MD, Stuart EA. Criminol. Public Policy 2020; 19(1): 171-212.
(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Criminology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
We used data from the FBI's Supplemental Homicide Reports and other publicly available databases to calculate state-level annual incidence of fatal mass shootings for 1984-2017. Negative binomial regression models were used to estimate the associations between changes in key gun laws and fatal mass shootings. Handgun purchaser licensing laws and bans of large-capacity magazines (LCMs) were associated with significant reductions in the incidence of fatal mass shootings. Other laws commonly advocated as solutions to mass shootings--comprehensive background checks, assault weapons bans, and de-regulation of civilian concealed carry of firearms--were unrelated to fatal mass shootings.
EVALUATION; gun regulation; mass shooting