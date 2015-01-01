|
Citation
Freilich JD, Chermak SM, Klein BR. Criminol. Public Policy 2020; 19(1): 271-293.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Criminology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
In this article, we argue that situational crime prevention (SCP) strategies can be used to prevent public mass violence, as well as to mitigate the harms caused from those attacks that still occur. We draw from the SCP perspective generally, and its application to terrorism particularly, as well as from the public mass violence literature. We focus on the pillars of opportunity that include target selection, weapon selection, tools used, and conditions that facilitate public mass violence attacks.
Language: en
Keywords
|
environmental criminology; mass shootings; preventing mass violence; situational crime prevention; terrorism