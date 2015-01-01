|
Reeping PM, Jacoby S, Rajan S, Branas CC. Criminol. Public Policy 2020; 19(1): 295-315.
(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Criminology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
We conducted a scoping review of literature indexed in the National Library of Medicine's journal citation database, MEDLINE, and Scopus to identify articles in which the rapid response of hospital staff, emergency medical services personnel, the police, and the public to mass shootings is covered. Sixty-five articles were included, and critical themes related to reducing the harm from a mass shooting were summarized.
Language: en
firearms; mass casualty incidents; mass shootings; rapid response; review