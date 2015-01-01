Abstract

James, L., James, S. M., & Vila, B. J. (2016). The reverse racism effect: Are cops more hesitant to shoot Black than White suspects? Criminol Public Policy, 15( 2), 457- 479. https://doi.org/10.1111/1745-9133.12187



We would like to acknowledge our misuse of the term "Reverse Racism" within this article's title and content. We did not account for the deeply controversial racial context surrounding the term within race/racism scholarship, and its implication that subordination of communities of color no longer occurs or has been replaced by subordination of whites. In hindsight, our use of the term to describe officers fearing the consequences of being perceived as biased and modifying behavior accordingly would have been better titled "The Counter Bias Effect."

