SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schclarek Mulinari L. Crit. Criminol. 2019; 27(3): 451-466.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, American Society of Criminology, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10612-019-09462-8

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this qualitative study, I examine, through the lens of repression, Swedish Muslims' experiences of being targeted by authorities in the latter's attempts to prevent terrorism. In an effort to comprehend the full force of this repression--as coercion in its physical and violent sense, but also in its more subtle and consensual forms--I interweave various Marxist and postcolonial perspectives. The study discusses internal aspects of repression, as well as its external qualities, expanding our understanding of how repression occurs between bodies and within society. I develop the concept of "repressive consent" as a means of grasping situations in which people are influenced to undertake activities against their will. Empirically, the article focuses on experiences of disproportionate security controls and encounters with the Swedish Security Service (Säpo). The material reveals both painful and everyday consequences. For some individuals, becoming a target in the War on Terror may have, as the informants of the study indicate, devastating consequences; for others, it may feel like a friendly chat.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print