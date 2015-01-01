Abstract

In this qualitative study, I examine, through the lens of repression, Swedish Muslims' experiences of being targeted by authorities in the latter's attempts to prevent terrorism. In an effort to comprehend the full force of this repression--as coercion in its physical and violent sense, but also in its more subtle and consensual forms--I interweave various Marxist and postcolonial perspectives. The study discusses internal aspects of repression, as well as its external qualities, expanding our understanding of how repression occurs between bodies and within society. I develop the concept of "repressive consent" as a means of grasping situations in which people are influenced to undertake activities against their will. Empirically, the article focuses on experiences of disproportionate security controls and encounters with the Swedish Security Service (Säpo). The material reveals both painful and everyday consequences. For some individuals, becoming a target in the War on Terror may have, as the informants of the study indicate, devastating consequences; for others, it may feel like a friendly chat.

